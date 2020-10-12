why TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.71

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] gained 2.04% or 0.62 points to close at $31.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1771662 shares.

It opened the trading session at $31.06, the shares rose to $31.667 and dropped to $30.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGTX points out that the company has recorded 211.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -518.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 1771662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $42.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $32 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGTX stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19238.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for TGTX stock

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.68. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 24.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 498.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.31, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -112009.87. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113730.92.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -328.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -339.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -551.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.16. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,290,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -102.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $2,603 million, or 71.10% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,788,457, which is approximately 23.115% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,653,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.25 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $219.61 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 16.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 24,566,825 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,492,433 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,892,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,951,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,816,551 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,098,321 shares during the same period.