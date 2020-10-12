why Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $139.71

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 2.85 points on Friday, while shares priced at $150.91 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that New single-pair Ethernet PHY extends reach of factory and building automation applications.

Designers can transmit 10-Mbps signals up to an industry-leading 1.7 km with TI’s new 10BASE-T1L PHY.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced a new Ethernet physical layer (PHY) capable of transmitting 10-Mbps Ethernet signals up to 1.7 km through a single pair of twisted wires. The extended cable reach of the DP83TD510E is 1.5 km more than the 200-m requirement of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 802.3cg 10BASE-T1L single-pair Ethernet specification. This additional cable length helps designers extend the reach of industrial communications without increasing system weight or cabling costs. For more information, see www.ti.com/DP83TD510E-pr.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now 17.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $151.52 and lowest of $148.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 148.37, which means current price is +62.11% above from all time high which was touched on 10/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4207348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $139.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $108, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 54.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.49, while it was recorded at 146.73 for the last single week of trading, and 125.09 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.54 and a Gross Margin at +61.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 39.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.88. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $167,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $116,791 million, or 86.10% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,651,170, which is approximately -4.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,181,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.59 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.18 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 762 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 34,766,797 shares. Additionally, 710 investors decreased positions by around 40,501,388 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 698,646,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,914,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,614 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,349,778 shares during the same period.