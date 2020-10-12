why Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.24

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ: LILAK] closed the trading session at $10.94 on 10/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.05, while the highest price level was $10.99. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Liberty Latin America Ltd. Announces Final Results of Rights Offering.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America”) (Nasdaq: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced today the final results of its rights offering, which was fully subscribed and expired in accordance with its terms at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 25, 2020.

In the rights offering, Liberty Latin America received validly exercised basic subscription requests amounting to approximately 96.7% of the 49,049,073 Class C common shares to be issued in the rights offering (which was the aggregate number of Class C common shares available for subscription in the rights offering, inclusive of the additional Class C common shares available for subscription as a result of rounding fractional rights up to the nearest whole right).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.45 percent and weekly performance of 23.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, LILAK reached to a volume of 5088782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILAK shares is $17.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILAK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LILAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Latin America Ltd. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LILAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79.

LILAK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.76. With this latest performance, LILAK shares gained by 24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Total Capital for LILAK is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.15. Additionally, LILAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] managed to generate an average of -$8,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LILAK.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,184 million, or 93.98% of LILAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILAK stocks are: GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP with ownership of 11,215,641, which is approximately -4.237% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 11,008,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.44 million in LILAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.73 million in LILAK stock with ownership of nearly 5.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ:LILAK] by around 10,247,434 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 18,015,847 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 79,968,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,231,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILAK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,784,931 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,476,225 shares during the same period.