Why Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] Uptrend is Just Starting

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ACRS] has been gaining quite strongly for the better part of October. This has everything to do with the company’s positioning in the fight against COVID-19. The company’s treatment called Aclaris ATI-450 has been found to be quite useful in the fight against cytokine storms. ATI-450 is designed as an MK2 inhibitor for different cytokines. Some of the cytokines that it can inhibit include IL8, IL1, and IL6. These cytokines trigger an overreaction of the immune system leading to the cytokine storms that are killing most COVID-19 patients. The treatment is believed to reduce the need to put patients on ventilators

A recent study found that when Anti-TNF drugs such as ATI-450 were used on other common ailments such as bowel disease, they significantly reduced the risk of admission to hospital. The ATI-450 is an MK2 inhibitor that has been shown to prevent MK2 from making the inflammatory cytokines that can cause a cytokine storm. From its earlier phase 1 study, ATI-450 has been shown to lower inflammatory cytokines namely the IL1, TNF, IL6, and IL8 cytokines. These are the cytokines that have also been shown to lead to massive illness in people with COVID-19.

Considering that cytokine storms are the leading cause of death in people with COVID-19, ATI-450 could see a huge adoption as a treatment for people with COVID-19, and help cut on the rate of hospitalization. By extension, this could see play into the revenues and value growth of this stock both in the short-term and the long run. Besides this is likely to create FOMO around this stock. So far, volumes have been on the rise, and the stock has been rising quite strongly. As its use case in fighting COVID-19 becomes more widely known, investors could FOMO into this stock and push its value in the short-term.

About ATI-450

ATI-450 is an investigational drug and a unique p38a MAPK-MK2 pathway selective inhibitor. It is used to uncover function of this protein in inflammasome signals. The selective inhibition of p38a MAPK-MK2 lowers IL-Ib, TNF-a, and IL-6. It also lowers bone destruction in CAPS mice, inhibits IL-1B in blood cells for people suffering from CAPS, and has also been shown to lower joint destruction in rats with arthritis.

About Aclans Therapeutics Inc

Aclans Therapeutics Inc is a biotech company that develops treatments for immune-inflammatory diseases. It is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.