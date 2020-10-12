Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] Revenue clocked in at $0.40 million, down -54.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ: VCNX] gained 31.36% or 0.53 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 6735478 shares. The company report on September 22, 2020 that Top-Line Results of Phase 2 SIGNAL Study in Huntington’s Disease Support Potential for Cognitive Benefit of Pepinemab.

Key cognitive endpoints trending towards but did not reach statistical significance in early manifest population. Overall study does not meet pre-specified co-primary endpoints.

Results support continued development in Alzheimer’s disease and in mid-stage Huntington’s disease patients with greater cognitive deficits.

It opened the trading session at $1.74, the shares rose to $2.29 and dropped to $1.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VCNX points out that the company has recorded -41.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, VCNX reached to a volume of 6735478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vaccinex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Vaccinex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaccinex Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.53.

Trading performance analysis for VCNX stock

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.59. With this latest performance, VCNX shares dropped by -53.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6121.41 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Vaccinex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6092.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX] managed to generate an average of -$650,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaccinex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaccinex Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCNX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vaccinex Inc. [VCNX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 59.90% of VCNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCNX stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 922,546, which is approximately -20.597% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 138,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in VCNX stocks shares; and OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, currently with $78000.0 in VCNX stock with ownership of nearly 27.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaccinex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vaccinex Inc. [NASDAQ:VCNX] by around 12,291 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 255,736 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 911,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCNX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 509 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061 shares during the same period.