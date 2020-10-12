Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Revenue clocked in at $1.39 billion, up 211.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.47%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Twilio Welcomes Jeremiah Brazeau as Chief Technology Officer.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Jeremiah Brazeau will join the company as its chief technology officer. As CTO, Brazeau will be responsible for leading Twilio’s technology strategy and roadmap. With this key hire, Twilio brings its technology architecture, platform, and data design, under one leader. Brazeau will report directly to Twilio chief product officer Chee Chew.

“Every day more and more customers are entrusting Twilio with their most valuable asset, their communications and relationships with customers,” said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio. “Jeremiah’s experience of technical leadership at large scale companies as well as startups gives him a skillset that will help us continue to grow and innovate in service of our customers. We are thrilled to welcome someone with Jeremiah’s track record to the Twilio leadership team.”.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock rose by 177.67%. The one-year Twilio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.93. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.52 billion, with 141.62 million shares outstanding and 137.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 1928220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $312.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $230 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $243, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on TWLO stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 137 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 13.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.09.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 32.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 219.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.84, while it was recorded at 296.21 for the last single week of trading, and 175.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.07.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.96. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$105,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

TWLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,174 million, or 89.60% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,947,201, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,166,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 10.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 16,802,842 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 18,210,979 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 86,373,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,387,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,561,777 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,905,593 shares during the same period.