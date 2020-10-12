Tuesday, October 13, 2020
type here...
Market

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Stock trading around $99.88 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] Revenue clocked in at $658.70 million, down -86.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.87 at the close of the session, up 8.39%. Newpark...
Read more
Market

Wolfe Research lifts State Street Corporation [STT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
State Street Corporation traded at a high on 10/09/20, posting a 2.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.43. The...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] reaches 1.48B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

For Invitae Corporation [NVTA], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $38. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Invitae Corporation gained 4.65% or 2.11 points to close at $47.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3721545 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.02%. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Progressive Reports August 2020 Results.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for August 2020:.

August.

Over the last 12 months, PGR stock rose by 37.70%. The one-year The Progressive Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.92. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.35 billion, with 584.80 million shares outstanding and 583.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PGR stock reached a trading volume of 1914536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.60.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.03, while it was recorded at 97.07 for the last single week of trading, and 82.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Progressive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.86. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.16.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now 31.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.71. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $95,506 per employee.

PGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Progressive Corporation posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 0.94%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,013 million, or 84.30% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,977,639, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,038,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.03 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly 4.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 38,525,701 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 35,639,389 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 406,542,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,707,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,039,414 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,785,981 shares during the same period.

Previous articleKeysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] moved up 2.02: Why It’s Important
Next articlewhy Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $139.71

More articles

Market

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc [WIMI] Joins Facebook and Tesla in Making Futuristic Tech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc started the week on a high note and though investors have booked profits, the momentum is up. This comes...
Read more
Market

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] moved down -4.19: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zomedica Corp. loss -4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3,...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] reaches 12.34M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Iconix Brand Group Inc. gained 41.80% or 0.3 points to close at $1.03 with a heavy trading volume of 20237430 shares. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is 22.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Southwestern Energy Company closed the trading session at $2.97 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.84,...
Read more
Market

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc [WIMI] Joins Facebook and Tesla in Making Futuristic Tech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc started the week on a high note and though investors have booked profits, the momentum is up. This comes...
Read more
Finance

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $4.66 billion, down -69.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. slipped around -0.65 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.08 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Companies

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently 1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] moved down -4.19: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zomedica Corp. loss -4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is 22.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Southwestern Energy Company closed the trading session at $2.97 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.84,...
Read more
Market

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc [WIMI] Joins Facebook and Tesla in Making Futuristic Tech

Annabelle Farmer - 0
WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc started the week on a high note and though investors have booked profits, the momentum is up. This comes...
Read more

Popular Category