The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Stock trading around $1.48 per share: What’s Next?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] closed the trading session at $1.48 on 10/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.46, while the highest price level was $1.54. The company report on October 8, 2020 that The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Frank Lazaran to its Board of Directors.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of retail industry veteran Frank Lazaran to its board of directors, effective October 8, 2020. Mr. Lazaran will serve on the Company’s audit and compensation committees. Simultaneous to Mr. Lazaran’s appointment, the Company announces that Bruce Leitch has decided to step down from the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Leitch is leaving the board to focus on other business endeavors.

“On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Frank Lazaran as a full-time member of The Alkaline Water Company’s Board of Directors,” commented Aaron Keay, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Alkaline Water Company. “Frank is a seasoned industry veteran with experience and knowledge that will be instrumental as we scale our growing lifestyle brands to existing and new trade channels. Also, we want to thank Bruce for his outstanding leadership and guidance since 2016. His various contributions have helped to drive growth and innovation for our core brand, Alkaline88®, and our emerging portfolio of A88 Infused™ and A88CBD™ products.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.54 percent and weekly performance of 9.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 97.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, WTER reached to a volume of 1601735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WTER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

WTER stock trade performance evaluation

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.63. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5111, while it was recorded at 1.4140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3062 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.04.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -122.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 455.61. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$549,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.10% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,708,896, which is approximately -0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 12.36% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 534,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.47 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 854,708 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 306,885 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,698,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,859,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 819,915 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 200,914 shares during the same period.