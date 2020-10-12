Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Is Currently 4.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] jumped around 1.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.36 at the close of the session, up 4.78%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Sunnova Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its third quarter 2020 results after the markets close on October 28, 2020, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2020.

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9279307. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 9279307. The replay will be available until November 11, 2020.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is now 163.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOVA Stock saw the intraday high of $29.54 and lowest of $28.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.01, which means current price is +379.74% above from all time high which was touched on 10/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 1026849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $32.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $29 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has NOVA stock performed recently?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 25.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.75, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.01 and a Gross Margin at +58.43. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.73.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.07. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$445,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA.

Insider trade positions for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

There are presently around $2,298 million, or 93.30% of NOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 36,876,446, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 9,635,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.89 million in NOVA stocks shares; and AVALON INVESTMENT & ADVISORY, currently with $121.32 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly -4.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 5,687,397 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,571,426 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 68,021,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,280,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,486,078 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 776,438 shares during the same period.