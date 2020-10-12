Stifel Upgrade KLA Corporation [KLAC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] gained 2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $211.04 price per share at the time. The company report on October 8, 2020 that KLA Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT. The company’s results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live earnings webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA’s website at ir.kla-tencor.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

KLA Corporation represents 155.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.06 billion with the latest information. KLAC stock price has been found in the range of $208.79 to $212.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, KLAC reached a trading volume of 1199367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KLA Corporation [KLAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $213.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $200 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $178 to $200, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KLAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for KLAC stock

KLA Corporation [KLAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.94. With this latest performance, KLAC shares gained by 21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.51, while it was recorded at 204.08 for the last single week of trading, and 177.64 for the last 200 days.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.52. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.97.

Return on Total Capital for KLAC is now 29.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.92. Additionally, KLAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] managed to generate an average of $114,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLA Corporation posted 2.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 9.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KLA Corporation [KLAC]

There are presently around $29,879 million, or 93.00% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,454,169, which is approximately 2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.11 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -3.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 9,908,160 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 9,301,040 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 122,370,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,579,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,804 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,393 shares during the same period.