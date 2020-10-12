Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $60

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $55.14 during the day while it closed the day at $54.28. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Smartsheet to Discuss Channel Program Growth and Opportunities During ENGAGE Partner Summits.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company’s second annual Partner Summits that coincides with Smartsheet’s ENGAGE conference. Since the company’s best-in-class channel partner program launched in 2019, Smartsheet Aligned has grown to include over 450 global partners to deliver powerful collaboration solutions and better serve customer demand.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our Smartsheet Aligned program over the past year in both net-new partners and our global reach,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “As we look towards the future, we’re committed to growing our program by identifying strategic partners that align with our values, growing our partner services and training, and assisting organizations in realizing how to unlock business opportunities with our industry-leading work execution platform.”.

Smartsheet Inc. stock has also gained 10.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMAR stock has inclined by 14.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.47% and gained 20.84% year-on date.

The market cap for SMAR stock reached $6.37 billion, with 119.92 million shares outstanding and 113.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 1156013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $61.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMAR stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SMAR shares from 49 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

SMAR stock trade performance evaluation

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, SMAR shares gained by 17.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.43, while it was recorded at 51.72 for the last single week of trading, and 48.22 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.31 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.42.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.66. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,488 million, or 86.94% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,236,688, which is approximately -0.877% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,705,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.84 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $383.39 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 26.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 26,433,756 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 13,647,918 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 79,447,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,529,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,104,178 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,671,465 shares during the same period.