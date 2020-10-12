Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] moved up 9.50: Why It’s Important

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] traded at a high on 10/09/20, posting a 9.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.83. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Treatment.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicines company, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 3 AFFINE study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525), an investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2186509 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for SGMO stock reached $1.39 billion, with 138.98 million shares outstanding and 116.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 2186509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

How has SGMO stock performed recently?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.33. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.69. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.93.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -24.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.27. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$268,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

Insider trade positions for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

There are presently around $838 million, or 56.20% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,345,516, which is approximately 10.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,471,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.75 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $73.14 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 13.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 11,542,887 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,690,332 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 57,187,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,421,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,054,609 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,522,914 shares during the same period.