ROTH Capital lifts Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.335 during the day while it closed the day at $0.32. The company report on September 21, 2020 that Torchlight and Metamaterial Announce Planned Business Combination.

Special Dividend Intended to be Issued to Torchlight Shareholders at Closing.

PLANO, TX and HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (“Torchlight”) and Metamaterial Inc. (“META”) (CSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposite products, announced today the execution of a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”, signed on September 15, 2020), for Torchlight to acquire 100% of META and to divest within the first half of 2021 Torchlight’s oil and gas assets for the benefit of Torchlight’s legacy shareholders (the “Proposed Transaction”). Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, shareholders of META are expected to hold a 75% interest in the combined entity.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stock has also gained 23.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRCH stock has declined by -1.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.80% and lost -57.25% year-on date.

The market cap for TRCH stock reached $26.20 million, with 84.86 million shares outstanding and 81.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, TRCH reached a trading volume of 8112560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TRCH stock trade performance evaluation

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.11. With this latest performance, TRCH shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2881, while it was recorded at 0.2731 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4380 for the last 200 days.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -987.84 and a Gross Margin at -549.17. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1318.49.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.66. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$4,919,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRCH.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.10% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,014,583, which is approximately -0.228% of the company’s market cap and around 25.45% of the total institutional ownership; AMG NATIONAL TRUST BANK, holding 1,299,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in TRCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.28 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly -14.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 290,909 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 316,757 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,507,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,115,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,422 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,880 shares during the same period.