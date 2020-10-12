Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] moved up 2.43: Why It’s Important

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: RMED] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.31 during the day while it closed the day at $0.30. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Ra Medical Systems to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 16.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Ra Medical website at Investor Relations.

Ra Medical management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright conference from September 14-16. Interested investors should contact Ra Medical President Jeffrey Kraws at jkraws@ramed.com or Jody Cain at jcain@lhai.com.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock has also gained 12.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMED stock has declined by -31.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.24% and lost -73.53% year-on date.

The market cap for RMED stock reached $21.21 million, with 72.47 million shares outstanding and 64.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 4962680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

RMED stock trade performance evaluation

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.49. With this latest performance, RMED shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2935, while it was recorded at 0.2841 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8985 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -801.92 and a Gross Margin at -22.93. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.18.

Return on Total Capital for RMED is now -110.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, RMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] managed to generate an average of -$720,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMED.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.40% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 867,886, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 525,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in RMED stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $0.15 million in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 26.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:RMED] by around 2,284,386 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 90,174 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,823,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,198,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,112,564 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,068 shares during the same period.