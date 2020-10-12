Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 75.92M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] closed the trading session at $8.00 on 10/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.07, while the highest price level was $9.12. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant Production.

Pilot to commence in November .

Planned production of over 10 metric tonnes of branded battery graphite products by the end of Q1 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 279.15 percent and weekly performance of 81.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 704.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 357.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 234.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, WWR reached to a volume of 28617889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 1.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62.

WWR stock trade performance evaluation

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.00. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 357.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 704.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -49.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.89. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$377,321 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 42,442, which is approximately 97.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in WWR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $18000.0 in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 637.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:WWR] by around 23,999 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 24,276 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 24,256 shares during the same period.