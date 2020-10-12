Market cap of Mastercard Incorporated [MA] reaches 345.51B – now what?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.00%. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Over the last 12 months, MA stock rose by 28.69%. The one-year Mastercard Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.53. The average equity rating for MA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $345.51 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 876.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, MA stock reached a trading volume of 3100908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $361.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $364, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 8.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 51.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

MA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.65, while it was recorded at 344.42 for the last single week of trading, and 303.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mastercard Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.47. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.08.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 71.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 143.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.63. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $436,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mastercard Incorporated posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 11.25%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $264,502 million, or 77.40% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,924,831, which is approximately -0.638% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,189,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.68 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.96 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,141 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 28,753,455 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 30,281,616 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 691,559,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 750,594,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,658,932 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,725,838 shares during the same period.