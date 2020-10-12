Market cap of Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] reaches 29.10M – now what?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] gained 17.11% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2020 that Greenlane Holdings Appoints Key Sales and Marketing Hires for North America and Europe.

Michael Cellucci, former President of Drew Estate Cigars, joins as President of Sales and Marketing of North America.

Michael Ouwendij hired as Sales & Marketing Director of Greenlane Europe.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. represents 94.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.10 million with the latest information. GNLN stock price has been found in the range of $2.27 to $2.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.72K shares, GNLN reached a trading volume of 1019766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

Trading performance analysis for GNLN stock

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, GNLN shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.05 and a Gross Margin at -0.72. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.26.

Return on Total Capital for GNLN is now -27.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.93. Additionally, GNLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] managed to generate an average of -$27,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNLN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]

There are presently around $12 million, or 35.90% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 632,360, which is approximately 16.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 463,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 million in GNLN stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1.22 million in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly -32.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 560,981 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 850,909 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,067,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,478,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,121 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 244,251 shares during the same period.