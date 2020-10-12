Market Analysts see SpartanNash Company [SPTN] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

SpartanNash Company [NASDAQ: SPTN] price surged by 26.26 percent to reach at $4.47. The company report on September 17, 2020 that SpartanNash Hires Vice President to Lead Talent, Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives.

New position combines leadership for talent and diversity to advance the Company’s commitment to equality and inclusion .

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced last week that it has hired Shaquanda Gordon as Vice President of Human Resources, Talent and Diversity. Ms. Gordon will build on the Company’s efforts to ensure a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce by driving the overall human capital strategy for the organization. In this newly created position, Ms. Gordon will lead the HR, Talent and Diversity & Inclusion teams responsible for developing and executing upon diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, and talent development strategies that drive a high performing inclusive culture for SpartanNash’s family of more than 19,000 associates working throughout the United States. She will report to Yvonne Trupiano, EVP and Chief Human Resources and Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer.

A sum of 6110577 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 405.57K shares. SpartanNash Company shares reached a high of $23.45 and dropped to a low of $19.11 until finishing in the latest session at $21.49.

The one-year SPTN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.46. The average equity rating for SPTN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SpartanNash Company [SPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPTN shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SpartanNash Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for SpartanNash Company stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPTN shares from 10 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpartanNash Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SPTN Stock Performance Analysis:

SpartanNash Company [SPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.64. With this latest performance, SPTN shares gained by 25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.36 for SpartanNash Company [SPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.99, while it was recorded at 17.78 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SpartanNash Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SpartanNash Company [SPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.57. SpartanNash Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.07.

Return on Total Capital for SPTN is now 4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SpartanNash Company [SPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.21. Additionally, SPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SpartanNash Company [SPTN] managed to generate an average of $335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.86.SpartanNash Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

SPTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SpartanNash Company posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SpartanNash Company go to 20.91%.

SpartanNash Company [SPTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $661 million, or 88.60% of SPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,742,205, which is approximately -0.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,048,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.5 million in SPTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.84 million in SPTN stock with ownership of nearly -3.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SpartanNash Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in SpartanNash Company [NASDAQ:SPTN] by around 4,055,464 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,053,661 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 24,626,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,735,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPTN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 936,345 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 397,701 shares during the same period.