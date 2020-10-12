Market Analysts see BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] gaining to $132. Time to buy?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] traded at a high on 10/09/20, posting a 7.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $97.76. The company report on September 24, 2020 that IDC MarketScape Names BigCommerce a Leader in B2C Digital Commerce.

BigCommerce also recognized as a Major Player in B2B Digital Commerce by the IDC MarketScape .

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has been named a Leader in B2C Digital Commerce in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment. The report evaluated 19 digital commerce platforms based on both their capabilities and strategy for B2C use cases.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1583159 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at 9.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.18%.

The market cap for BIGC stock reached $5.70 billion, with 58.31 million shares outstanding and 30.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, BIGC reached a trading volume of 1583159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 8.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.27.

How has BIGC stock performed recently?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC].

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.89. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.99.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -148.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.68. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 230.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$61,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 5,706 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,706 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.