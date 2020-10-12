Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Revenue clocked in at $98.60 million, down -2.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] price surged by 12.83 percent to reach at $7.71. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Lemonade Announces Early Lock-up Expiration Extension.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) (the “Company”) today announced an extension of the early lock-up expiration date pursuant to the terms of lock-up agreements with the underwriters (“lock-up agreements”) of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, until one business day following the release of earnings for the third quarter of 2020.

In connection with the Company’s IPO, all of its executive officers, directors, and substantially all of the holders of the Company’s common stock, or securities exercisable for or convertible into the Company’s common stock outstanding immediately prior to the IPO (the “securities”), are parties to market standoff agreements with the Company or entered into lock-up agreements that restrict their ability to sell or transfer their securities, or otherwise engage in certain transactions related to their securities, for a period of up to 180 days after July 1, 2020 (the “lock-up period”).

A sum of 2349123 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Lemonade Inc. shares reached a high of $68.1897 and dropped to a low of $58.55 until finishing in the latest session at $67.81.

The one-year LMND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.13. The average equity rating for LMND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.48.

LMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.47.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.32, while it was recorded at 57.59 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lemonade Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.33. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -54.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$388,889 per employee.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Insider Position Details

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 4,850 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,850 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.