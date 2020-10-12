Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] moved up 2.02: Why It’s Important

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $2.08. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Keysight Technologies and ROHM Semiconductor Enable Designers to Rapidly Modify SMPS Reference Design for SiC Power Devices.

“Digital Twin” of ROHM Reference Design Enables “What if…” Design Space Exploration.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and ROHM Semiconductor, a leading semiconductor company, jointly announce today a PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS)-compatible workspace that enables designers to perform pre-compliance testing on virtual prototypes of switched-mode power supply (SMPS) designs. This new capability saves time and cost by catching errors early in the design before they become a big problem.

A sum of 1101039 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Keysight Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $106.29 and dropped to a low of $103.375 until finishing in the latest session at $105.26.

The one-year KEYS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.32. The average equity rating for KEYS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $124.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

KEYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.61, while it was recorded at 101.76 for the last single week of trading, and 97.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keysight Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.49. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for KEYS is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.65. Additionally, KEYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] managed to generate an average of $45,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

KEYS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 7.70%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,744 million, or 92.20% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,550,440, which is approximately -1.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,572,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.4 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -7.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 19,833,632 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 15,365,059 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 133,373,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,572,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,384,771 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,083,588 shares during the same period.