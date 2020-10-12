Monday, October 12, 2020
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC] is 48.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: KCAC] closed the trading session at $14.75 on 10/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.35, while the highest price level was $14.939. The company report on September 4, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kensington Capital Acquisition, Corp..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“KCAC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KCAC) in connection with KCAC’s merger with QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape”), a privately-held company specializing in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, KCAC will acquire QuantumScape through a reverse merger that will result in QuantumScape becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma implied equity value of approximately $3.3 billion.

If you own KCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, KCAC reached to a volume of 1069153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.64

KCAC stock trade performance evaluation

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [KCAC]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:KCAC] by around 38,300 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KCAC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,300 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

