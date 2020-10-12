Inphi Corporation [IPHI] moved up 5.13: Why It’s Important

Inphi Corporation [NYSE: IPHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.64%. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Inphi Announces Listing Transfer to Nasdaq.

Ticker Symbol to Remain “IPHI”.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, announced today that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company will retain the “IPHI” ticker with trading on the Nasdaq expected to begin on October 14, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, IPHI stock rose by 97.08%. The one-year Inphi Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.68. The average equity rating for IPHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.03 billion, with 51.93 million shares outstanding and 51.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 935.68K shares, IPHI stock reached a trading volume of 1006600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inphi Corporation [IPHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPHI shares is $148.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Inphi Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Inphi Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116 to $126, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on IPHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inphi Corporation is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPHI in the course of the last twelve months was 79.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IPHI Stock Performance Analysis:

Inphi Corporation [IPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.64. With this latest performance, IPHI shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Inphi Corporation [IPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.66, while it was recorded at 115.97 for the last single week of trading, and 100.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inphi Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inphi Corporation [IPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +49.30. Inphi Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.94.

Return on Total Capital for IPHI is now -5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.97. Additionally, IPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inphi Corporation [IPHI] managed to generate an average of -$106,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Inphi Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

IPHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inphi Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inphi Corporation go to 37.60%.

Inphi Corporation [IPHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,954 million, or 96.80% of IPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,714,666, which is approximately 4.081% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,931,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.0 million in IPHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $368.11 million in IPHI stock with ownership of nearly 14.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inphi Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Inphi Corporation [NYSE:IPHI] by around 10,153,217 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 10,125,437 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 28,486,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,765,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPHI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,395,057 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,797,040 shares during the same period.