Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] is -21.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDYN] gained 6.79% on the last trading session, reaching $8.49 price per share at the time.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. represents 49.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $404.21 million with the latest information. GDYN stock price has been found in the range of $8.0004 to $8.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 180.24K shares, GDYN reached a trading volume of 1263761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDYN shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

Trading performance analysis for GDYN stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, GDYN shares gained by 13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.00 and a Current Ratio set at 19.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]

There are presently around $186 million, or 44.00% of GDYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDYN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,078,321, which is approximately 124.557% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,253,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.14 million in GDYN stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $17.83 million in GDYN stock with ownership of nearly -0.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDYN] by around 7,151,369 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 8,008,358 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,749,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,909,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDYN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,748,785 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,466,478 shares during the same period.