Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] Stock trading around $1.63 per share: What’s Next?

Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: FORD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.19%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Forward Industries Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Hauppauge, NY.

–Location selected for synergy with its subsidiary, Intelligent Product Solutions–.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) today announced that it has moved its corporate headquarters to Hauppauge, NY from West Palm Beach, Fla. to maximize the synergy with its subsidiary Intelligent Product Solutions, also located in Hauppauge (Long Island, NY).

Over the last 12 months, FORD stock rose by 63.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.39 million, with 9.53 million shares outstanding and 6.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.14K shares, FORD stock reached a trading volume of 1077456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forward Industries Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

FORD Stock Performance Analysis:

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, FORD shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4888, while it was recorded at 1.5020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2278 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Forward Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.28 and a Gross Margin at +17.16. Forward Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.63.

Return on Total Capital for FORD is now -25.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.18. Additionally, FORD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] managed to generate an average of -$49,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Forward Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.90% of FORD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 728,714, which is approximately 7.5% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 455,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in FORD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.19 million in FORD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forward Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:FORD] by around 51,992 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 16,132 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,256,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,324,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 15,822 shares during the same period.