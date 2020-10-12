For Plantronics Inc. [PLT], JP Morgan sees a rise to $19. What next?

Plantronics Inc. [NYSE: PLT] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.72 during the day while it closed the day at $14.56. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Poly Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release.

Poly (NYSE: PLT) today announced it expects to release its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on October 29, 2020.

The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results. Investors are invited to listen to this event by accessing the webcast link on Poly’s Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/.

Plantronics Inc. stock has also gained 16.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLT stock has declined by -6.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.70% and lost -46.74% year-on date.

The market cap for PLT stock reached $554.44 million, with 40.46 million shares outstanding and 36.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, PLT reached a trading volume of 1023325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plantronics Inc. [PLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLT shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Plantronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Plantronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on PLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plantronics Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PLT stock trade performance evaluation

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, PLT shares gained by 20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Plantronics Inc. [PLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.89 for the last 200 days.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plantronics Inc. [PLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +42.65. Plantronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.87.

Return on Total Capital for PLT is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.09. Additionally, PLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plantronics Inc. [PLT] managed to generate an average of -$125,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Plantronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plantronics Inc. [PLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plantronics Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plantronics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $614 million, or 96.00% of PLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLT stocks are: SIRIS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,102,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,988,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.19 million in PLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.59 million in PLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plantronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Plantronics Inc. [NYSE:PLT] by around 4,078,175 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,233,073 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 32,863,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,175,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,291,314 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,333,595 shares during the same period.