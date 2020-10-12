DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC] is 133.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: DPHC] traded at a high on 10/09/20, posting a 12.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.20. The company report on August 28, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (“DPHC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DPHC) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with privately-held automobile company Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DPHC will acquire Lordstown Motors through a reverse merger that will result in Lordstown Motors becoming a publicly-listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Lordstown Motors Corp. and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ, trading under the new ticker symbol, “RIDE.” The deal has an implied pro forma equity value of approximately $1.6 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4377641 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. stands at 11.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.15%.

The market cap for DPHC stock reached $719.90 million, with 35.00 million shares outstanding and 27.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, DPHC reached a trading volume of 4377641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is set at 2.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has DPHC stock performed recently?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, DPHC shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DPHC is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC] managed to generate an average of $1,508,101 per employee.DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [DPHC]

There are presently around $456 million, or 70.70% of DPHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPHC stocks are: UBS OCONNOR LLC with ownership of 2,042,500, which is approximately -5% of the company’s market cap and around 3.57% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 2,040,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.33 million in DPHC stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $35.32 million in DPHC stock with ownership of nearly 284.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:DPHC] by around 4,771,401 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,094,175 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,785,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,651,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPHC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,008,090 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,870 shares during the same period.