Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Is Currently 8.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] surged by $9.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $114.55 during the day while it closed the day at $111.79. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Datadog Releases Deployment Tracking to Identify When Performance Issues Are Caused by New Code Deploys.

Datadog’s latest APM feature enables DevOps teams to monitor and compare recent version deployments and provide visibility into modern code deployment strategies.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced Deployment Tracking, a new feature for Datadog APM. This feature enables engineering teams to identify when new code deployments are the root cause of performance issues.

Datadog Inc. stock has also gained 8.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has inclined by 29.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 195.19% and gained 195.90% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $31.14 billion, with 299.27 million shares outstanding and 184.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 10864869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $96.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 105 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 528.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 38.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.46, while it was recorded at 105.94 for the last single week of trading, and 64.24 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,749 million, or 71.90% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,143,402, which is approximately 1.755% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,236,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $901.68 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 467.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 62,526,114 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 19,434,854 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 49,977,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,938,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,236,972 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,485,348 shares during the same period.