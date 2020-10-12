Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $345

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] gained 4.45% or 12.97 points to close at $304.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2320826 shares. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Coupa Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors.

An experienced senior executive, Brennan brings deep expertise in market leadership and growth across diverse business models and geographies.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced that Michelle Brennan will join its board of directors. An accomplished healthcare executive who most recently served as Global Value Creation Leader at Johnson & Johnson, Brennan brings decades of experience in global operations and corporate strategy initiatives that drive market and business growth.

It opened the trading session at $298.26, the shares rose to $308.69 and dropped to $298.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COUP points out that the company has recorded 121.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -207.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, COUP reached to a volume of 2320826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $273.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $256 to $300, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 13.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 270.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for COUP stock

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 288.18, while it was recorded at 292.32 for the last single week of trading, and 217.81 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.65. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.31.

Return on Total Capital for COUP is now -8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.57. Additionally, COUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] managed to generate an average of -$53,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupa Software Incorporated posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 25.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $21,825 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,483,740, which is approximately 1.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,187,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in COUP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.59 billion in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 41.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 11,921,135 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 10,935,106 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 48,854,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,710,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,186,945 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,573,310 shares during the same period.