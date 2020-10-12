Citigroup slashes price target on WW International Inc. [WW] – find out why.

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] traded at a high on 10/09/20, posting a 3.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.12. The company report on September 23, 2020 that WW Introduces Ciara as New Global Ambassador.

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Americans by sharing her wellness journey and inviting others to get healthy with the rally cry, “Let’s Go!”.

Today, WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), announced that Ciara – Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter – is the company’s newest global ambassador. In this role, Ciara will share her wellness journey as a new mother of three to help educate others on how to care for themselves and inspire them to live a healthier lifestyle.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1274296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WW International Inc. stands at 4.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for WW stock reached $1.58 billion, with 67.64 million shares outstanding and 46.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 1274296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WW International Inc. [WW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $30.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $34 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WW stock performed recently?

WW International Inc. [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.91. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.48, while it was recorded at 22.73 for the last single week of trading, and 26.04 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.38. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 29.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.41. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for WW International Inc. [WW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

Insider trade positions for WW International Inc. [WW]

There are presently around $1,325 million, or 81.90% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,595,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.97 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.99 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 8,695,631 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 9,103,771 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 37,144,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,943,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,483,503 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,952,844 shares during the same period.