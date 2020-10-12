Monday, October 12, 2020
cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] is 10.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

cbdMD Inc. [AMEX: YCBD] traded at a high on 10/09/20, posting a 25.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.49. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Distribution Company PRO Group, Inc. Selects cbdMD and Paw CBD As Exclusive CBD Brands.

PRO Group To Distribute cbdMD and PawCBD Brands Nationwide To Its Network of 140 Distribution Centers Serving All 50 States.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) (the “Company”), one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that PRO Group, Inc. (www.pro-group.com), a multidivisional international merchandising and marketing organization, with over 79 distributors operating over 140 distribution centers serving all 50 states and combined sales volume exceeding $6 billion through its member distributors and an alliance with the VAL-TEST Group, has selected cbdMD and Paw CBD and the CBD brands to distribute through its national network effective immediately.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2397734 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of cbdMD Inc. stands at 11.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.49%.

The market cap for YCBD stock reached $103.21 million, with 51.34 million shares outstanding and 32.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 913.82K shares, YCBD reached a trading volume of 2397734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has YCBD stock performed recently?

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.76. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 186.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.72 and a Gross Margin at +61.37. cbdMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.08.

Return on Total Capital for YCBD is now -55.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -180.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] managed to generate an average of -$249,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.cbdMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, cbdMD Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 564.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YCBD.

Insider trade positions for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

There are presently around $13 million, or 11.20% of YCBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,223,882, which is approximately -6.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 687,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in YCBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.4 million in YCBD stock with ownership of nearly -61.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in cbdMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in cbdMD Inc. [AMEX:YCBD] by around 1,471,404 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,290,721 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 321,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,084,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YCBD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,896 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,248,087 shares during the same period.

