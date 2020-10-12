BTIG Research Initiated Medallia Inc. [MDLA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Medallia Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] gained 6.18% or 1.87 points to close at $32.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2002717 shares. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Validators Selects Medallia Insights Suite for Market Research.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Validators, an innovative market research firm in the Netherlands, has selected Medallia Insights Suite to fuel the company’s market research programs and help its customers understand consumer wants and needs.

Validators is a full service (neuro) research firm with a focus on enhancing the effects of communication to make brands grow. With a broad package of research tools and products they provide custom solutions to big Dutch and International clients.

It opened the trading session at $30.53, the shares rose to $32.38 and dropped to $30.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLA points out that the company has recorded 65.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MDLA reached to a volume of 2002717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medallia Inc. [MDLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLA shares is $40.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Medallia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Medallia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallia Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

Trading performance analysis for MDLA stock

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.11. With this latest performance, MDLA shares gained by 1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.66, while it was recorded at 29.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.22 for the last 200 days.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medallia Inc. [MDLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.56 and a Gross Margin at +63.88. Medallia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.94.

Return on Total Capital for MDLA is now -60.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medallia Inc. [MDLA] managed to generate an average of -$71,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Medallia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medallia Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

There are presently around $3,954 million, or 84.10% of MDLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLA stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 44,407,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 9,042,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.71 million in MDLA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $278.61 million in MDLA stock with ownership of nearly 8.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medallia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA] by around 19,630,402 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,877,570 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 92,479,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,987,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,757,440 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,792,916 shares during the same period.