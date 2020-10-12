BofA Securities slashes price target on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] – find out why.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.20%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that IFF Releases 12th Annual Speed Smelling™ Collectors Edition: Slow Smelling™ to Celebrate the Timelessness of Fragrance.

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, announced today the launch of its new Speed Smelling collection, this year named Slow Smelling, a culmination of a side-project initiative designed to empower in-house perfumers with the freedom to create a set of uncommon scents without constraints.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005466/en/.

Over the last 12 months, IFF stock rose by 2.97%. The one-year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.07. The average equity rating for IFF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.43 billion, with 112.18 million shares outstanding and 106.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 850.19K shares, IFF stock reached a trading volume of 1451779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $137.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on IFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 59.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

IFF Stock Performance Analysis:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.41, while it was recorded at 117.16 for the last single week of trading, and 124.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.24. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of $33,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

IFF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.53/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 1.66%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,378 million, or 99.60% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD with ownership of 24,130,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,830,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 6,324,993 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 5,729,349 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 91,604,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,658,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,019,815 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 695,702 shares during the same period.