Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell -33.18% so far this year. What now?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.94 at the close of the session, up 2.08%.

Ayro Inc. stock is now -33.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYRO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.08 and lowest of $2.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.75, which means current price is +63.33% above from all time high which was touched on 07/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 1112493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has AYRO stock performed recently?

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 3,594, which is approximately 31.216% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in AYRO stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $0.0 in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly -81.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 855 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 41,933 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 38,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 40,086 shares during the same period.