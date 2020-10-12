AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] Revenue clocked in at $1.90 million, up 40.66% YTD: What’s Next?

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: AGE] price surged by 3.23 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Rockwell Medical Announces Appointment of Russell L. Skibsted as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced the appointment of Russell L. Skibsted, M.B.A., as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Chief Business Officer (“CBO”), effective today, September 15, 2020. In this new role, Mr. Skibsted will be responsible for business development, financial operations and investor relations for the Company and will oversee the Finance and Accounting, Legal and Compliance, and Human Resources and Administration functions, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to announce Russell’s appointment as CFO and CBO of Rockwell Medical. His more than two decades of life sciences industry executive experience, including roles as CFO and CBO of publicly-traded biotechnology companies, are an excellent match for our Company as we focus on transforming our business through executing our commercial and worldwide business development strategy for Triferic and Triferic AVNU in kidney dialysis, and prioritize the development potential of our FPC platform to address iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia in other medical indications,” said Russell Ellison, M.D., M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical. “Russell will be a dynamic contributor to our leadership team, and we warmly welcome him to the Company.”.

A sum of 10800062 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.56M shares. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.59 and dropped to a low of $1.94 until finishing in the latest session at $2.56.

Guru’s Opinion on AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.21.

AGE Stock Performance Analysis:

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 218.01. With this latest performance, AGE shares gained by 201.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.34 for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.03, while it was recorded at 1.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -726.79 and a Gross Margin at +42.22. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -703.36.

Return on Total Capital for AGE is now -196.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.19. Additionally, AGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] managed to generate an average of -$714,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 21.10% of AGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGE stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2,997,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 million in AGE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.61 million in AGE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:AGE] by around 862,244 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,053,513 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,269,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,185,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 686,762 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 534,296 shares during the same period.