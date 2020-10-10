Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.55% or 0.31 points to close at $56.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4482761 shares. The company report on October 8, 2020 that SOUR PATCH KIDS Wants to Save Halloween In Your City with Reverse Trick-or-Treating Experience.

Due to COVID-19’s impact on traditional trick-or-treating, SOUR PATCH KIDS will deliver tricks and treats directly to the doorsteps of lucky families in 12 cities nationwide; the Kids will ride into one lucky city on a giant jack-o’-lantern mobile.

The SOUR PATCH KIDS® brand knows Halloween will look a little different for everyone this year. But the Kids know you can’t really cancel spooky season – or candy’s favorite holiday. So, they’re taking matters into their own hands and making plans to save Halloween across America with a reverse trick-or-treating experience. And they could be coming to your city!.

It opened the trading session at $56.48, the shares rose to $56.7465 and dropped to $56.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded 7.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 4482761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $63.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On June 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 52 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 41.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.82, while it was recorded at 56.54 for the last single week of trading, and 53.87 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.96.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $48,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $61,786 million, or 78.70% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,672,468, which is approximately -2.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,450,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.45 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 708 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 55,159,393 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 60,043,396 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 978,356,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,093,559,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,099,122 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,951,026 shares during the same period.