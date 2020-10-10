KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE: DPZ] closed the trading session at $401.01 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $394.90, while the highest price level was $410.92. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Domino’s Pizza® Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 14.8%.

U.S. same store sales growth of 17.5%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.50 percent and weekly performance of -6.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 597.33K shares, DPZ reached to a volume of 3768464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPZ shares is $432.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $440 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $445 to $450, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DPZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domino’s Pizza Inc. is set at 11.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DPZ in the course of the last twelve months was 51.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

DPZ stock trade performance evaluation

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, DPZ shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 404.64, while it was recorded at 423.66 for the last single week of trading, and 359.13 for the last 200 days.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.76. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Total Capital for DPZ is now 88.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.00. Additionally, DPZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 465.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 306.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] managed to generate an average of $30,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.07.Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domino’s Pizza Inc. posted 3.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DPZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. go to 15.28%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,367 million, or 93.30% of DPZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,396,998, which is approximately 11.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 3,520,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in DPZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in DPZ stock with ownership of nearly -23.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE:DPZ] by around 6,452,548 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 6,955,585 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 22,420,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,828,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPZ stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,082,346 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,992,824 shares during the same period.