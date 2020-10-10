Colfax Corporation [CFX] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $36

Colfax Corporation [NYSE: CFX] traded at a low on 10/08/20, posting a -0.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.22. The company report on September 30, 2020 that DJO® Announces New Stemless Shoulder Offering – the AltiVate® Anatomic CS EDGE™.

The data-driven design of the CS EDGE™ helps optimize implant fit while preserving bone.

DJO, LLC (“DJO” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced the launch of the canal-sparing AltiVate® Anatomic CS EDGE™ Shoulder System. As the latest innovation from shoulder industry leader DJO®, the new system is designed to provide a more bone-sparing solution that is less invasive than traditional shoulder stem offerings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1127438 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colfax Corporation stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.58%.

The market cap for CFX stock reached $3.85 billion, with 136.76 million shares outstanding and 100.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 896.99K shares, CFX reached a trading volume of 1127438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colfax Corporation [CFX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFX shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Colfax Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Colfax Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on CFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colfax Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CFX stock performed recently?

Colfax Corporation [CFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, CFX shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Colfax Corporation [CFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 31.97 for the last single week of trading, and 30.06 for the last 200 days.

Colfax Corporation [CFX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colfax Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colfax Corporation posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colfax Corporation go to 3.18%.

Insider trade positions for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

There are presently around $3,857 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,524,951, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,119,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.82 million in CFX stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $250.11 million in CFX stock with ownership of nearly -17.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colfax Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Colfax Corporation [NYSE:CFX] by around 15,240,871 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 14,435,793 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 90,043,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,719,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,582,667 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 8,198,644 shares during the same period.