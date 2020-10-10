Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] moved up 0.22: Why It’s Important

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $236.21. The company report on October 7, 2020 that BD marks 25 years with Mercy Ships: Donates $1M to support launch of world’s largest NGO hospital ship.

Global Mercy will deliver free, world-class surgical care to patients in African nations who lack healthcare access.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, this year celebrates its 25 year of philanthropic partnership with the global nonprofit, Mercy Ships, by announcing its donation of $1 million in cash and product to support the construction and launch of the world’s largest non-governmental organization (NGO) hospital ship, which plans to sail to Africa in late 2021 under the name, Global Mercy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1009937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Becton Dickinson and Company stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for BDX stock reached $67.94 billion, with 289.87 million shares outstanding and 289.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, BDX reached a trading volume of 1009937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $282.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has BDX stock performed recently?

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, BDX shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.40, while it was recorded at 235.63 for the last single week of trading, and 250.72 for the last 200 days.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74 and a Gross Margin at +47.94. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.98. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] managed to generate an average of $17,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Becton Dickinson and Company posted 3.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]

There are presently around $58,311 million, or 87.70% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,098,916, which is approximately 4.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 22,059,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 billion in BDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.9 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly 9.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Becton Dickinson and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 683 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 22,220,944 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 10,312,345 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 214,329,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,862,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,791,841 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,636 shares during the same period.