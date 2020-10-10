Saturday, October 10, 2020
type here...
Companies

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] Revenue clocked in at $3.37 billion, down -26.42% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Market

Market cap of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] reaches 786.60M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 3804638 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $310

Edison Baldwin - 0
Veeva Systems Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

BofA Securities slashes price target on The Western Union Company [WU] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Western Union Company traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 0.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.48....
Read more
Companies

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] Stock trading around $8.50 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Electro-Sensors Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 146.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE: AYI] loss -10.35% or -11.72 points to close at $101.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2378929 shares.

It opened the trading session at $113.63, the shares rose to $113.64 and dropped to $101.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AYI points out that the company has recorded 10.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 474.57K shares, AYI reached to a volume of 2378929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYI shares is $104.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Acuity Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Acuity Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acuity Brands Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for AYI stock

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, AYI shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.82, while it was recorded at 108.02 for the last single week of trading, and 101.24 for the last 200 days.

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.45. Acuity Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for AYI is now 21.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.58. Additionally, AYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] managed to generate an average of $27,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Acuity Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acuity Brands Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acuity Brands Inc. go to -0.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]

There are presently around $3,815 million, or 98.40% of AYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,798,686, which is approximately -5.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,541,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.63 million in AYI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $289.5 million in AYI stock with ownership of nearly 14.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acuity Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE:AYI] by around 5,141,006 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 4,409,606 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 28,021,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,572,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,801 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,963 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEmerson Electric Co. [EMR] Is Currently 0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleCemtrex Inc. [CETX] is -15.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Service Properties Trust [SVC] Stock trading around $8.62 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Service Properties Trust gained 2.99% or 0.25 points to close at $8.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1396201 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

BTIG Research slashes price target on Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. loss -0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $171.83 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] Stock trading around $17.73 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
H&R Block Inc. gained 2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $17.73 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] moved up 0.22: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Becton Dickinson and Company traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $236.21....
Read more
Finance

why Ciena Corporation [CIEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.47

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ciena Corporation price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Telefónica Deutschland Builds Automated...
Read more
Companies

Service Properties Trust [SVC] Stock trading around $8.62 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Service Properties Trust gained 2.99% or 0.25 points to close at $8.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1396201 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell -26.06% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
TEGNA Inc. closed the trading session at $12.34 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.16, while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] reaches 16.26B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.32 at the close of the session, up 0.48%....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] moved up 0.22: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Becton Dickinson and Company traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $236.21....
Read more
Finance

why Ciena Corporation [CIEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.47

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ciena Corporation price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Telefónica Deutschland Builds Automated...
Read more

Popular Category