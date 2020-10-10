Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] Revenue clocked in at $3.37 billion, down -26.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE: AYI] loss -10.35% or -11.72 points to close at $101.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2378929 shares.

It opened the trading session at $113.63, the shares rose to $113.64 and dropped to $101.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AYI points out that the company has recorded 10.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 474.57K shares, AYI reached to a volume of 2378929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYI shares is $104.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Acuity Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Acuity Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acuity Brands Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for AYI stock

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, AYI shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.82, while it was recorded at 108.02 for the last single week of trading, and 101.24 for the last 200 days.

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.45. Acuity Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for AYI is now 21.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.58. Additionally, AYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] managed to generate an average of $27,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Acuity Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acuity Brands Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acuity Brands Inc. go to -0.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]

There are presently around $3,815 million, or 98.40% of AYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,798,686, which is approximately -5.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,541,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.63 million in AYI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $289.5 million in AYI stock with ownership of nearly 14.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acuity Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE:AYI] by around 5,141,006 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 4,409,606 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 28,021,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,572,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,801 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,963 shares during the same period.