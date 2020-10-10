A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is 19.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] jumped around 2.67 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.75 at the close of the session, up 4.94%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that A. O. Smith to Hold Third Quarter Conference Call on October 29.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

The call can be heard live on the company’s web site, www.aosmith.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the company’s web site after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the “Investors” page and select the Third Quarter Conference Call link.

A. O. Smith Corporation stock is now 19.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AOS Stock saw the intraday high of $57.01 and lowest of $54.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.22, which means current price is +67.87% above from all time high which was touched on 10/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, AOS reached a trading volume of 2232408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOS shares is $52.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for A. O. Smith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for A. O. Smith Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A. O. Smith Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, AOS shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.28 for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.51, while it was recorded at 54.63 for the last single week of trading, and 45.77 for the last 200 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. A. O. Smith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for AOS is now 23.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.08. Additionally, AOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] managed to generate an average of $24,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.A. O. Smith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, A. O. Smith Corporation posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

There are presently around $7,337 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,415,898, which is approximately -5.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,944,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $677.84 million in AOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $512.7 million in AOS stock with ownership of nearly -7.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A. O. Smith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS] by around 10,957,678 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 13,484,076 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 104,845,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,287,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,097,657 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,117,831 shares during the same period.