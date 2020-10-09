XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is 17.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.44 during the day while it closed the day at $2.37. The company report on October 6, 2020 that XpresCheck™ Provides Business Update.

Launching Rapid Testing for COVID-19 at JFK and Newark Airports Tomorrow; All Future Locations will Offer Rapid TestingWorking with Major Airlines in Supporting Air Bridges between U.S. and International CitiesEngaged in Discussions with Multiple Emerging Health Passport Apps.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, today provided a business update on XpresCheck™.

XpresSpa Group Inc. stock has also gained 21.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XSPA stock has declined by -37.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 227.80% and gained 17.05% year-on date.

The market cap for XSPA stock reached $165.52 million, with 67.98 million shares outstanding and 56.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, XSPA reached a trading volume of 4376310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

XSPA stock trade performance evaluation

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.54. With this latest performance, XSPA shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 227.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.75.

Return on Total Capital for XSPA is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,480.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.57. Additionally, XSPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] managed to generate an average of -$29,152 per employee.XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. posted -25.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.10% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 387,032, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in XSPA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.42 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 1,795,886 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 316,956 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 172,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,940,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,868 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 249,872 shares during the same period.