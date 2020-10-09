why Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.11

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.67 during the day while it closed the day at $12.54. The company report on August 29, 2020 that Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of baked goods including Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs®, Donettes®, Voortman® wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat discussion at the Barclays Global Consumer Staple Conference.

The audio-only discussion will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com and will be archived online for 30 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. stock has also gained 1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWNK stock has inclined by 5.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.64% and lost -13.76% year-on date.

The market cap for TWNK stock reached $1.63 billion, with 123.64 million shares outstanding and 120.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 978.74K shares, TWNK reached a trading volume of 1009527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $16.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Hostess Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TWNK stock trade performance evaluation

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 12.50 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.81 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.95.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.45. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $31,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hostess Brands Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 12.56%.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,777 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,589,753, which is approximately 15.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,325,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.02 million in TWNK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $121.48 million in TWNK stock with ownership of nearly 1.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hostess Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK] by around 16,245,145 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 10,546,476 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 114,894,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,685,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWNK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,529,933 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,957,718 shares during the same period.