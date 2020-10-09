why Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.13

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] jumped around 0.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.98 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. The company report on September 12, 2020 that Americold Realty Trust Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.21 per share for the third quarter of 2020, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

About Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust stock is now 8.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COLD Stock saw the intraday high of $38.015 and lowest of $37.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.29, which means current price is +63.00% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 1319202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $44.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42.50 to $35, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

How has COLD stock performed recently?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.85, while it was recorded at 37.32 for the last single week of trading, and 35.22 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.65. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.40. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $3,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $8,015 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,348,233, which is approximately 3.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,280,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $542.37 million in COLD stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $530.73 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 29,768,016 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 28,624,897 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 152,639,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,032,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,169,612 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,493,425 shares during the same period.