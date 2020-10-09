U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] moved up 22.07: Why It’s Important

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] price surged by 22.07 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on August 6, 2020 that CORRECTION – U.S. Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results.

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) please note that in the Conference Call section, the time of the conference call was incorrectly stated as 10:00 am Central / 9:00 am Eastern Time, but it is at 10:00 am Central / 11:00 am Eastern Time. The corrected release follows:.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the “Company”, “U.S. Well Services” or “we”) (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported second quarter 2020 financial and operational results. .

A sum of 10015019 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 557.21K shares. U.S. Well Services Inc. shares reached a high of $0.449 and dropped to a low of $0.258 until finishing in the latest session at $0.32.

The average equity rating for USWS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

USWS Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.43. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 27.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3190, while it was recorded at 0.2748 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6697 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Well Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at -4.54. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.08. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$104,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

USWS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 57.20% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.14% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 million in USWS stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $0.4 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 739,370 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 11,069,082 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 23,347,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,156,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 198,017 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,870,222 shares during the same period.