ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] moved up 8.08: Why It’s Important

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] gained 8.08% or 0.21 points to close at $2.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1580575 shares. The company report on September 2, 2020 that ThermoGenesis Unveils Comprehensive Suite of Products and Services to Fight the Global COVID-19 Pandemic.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, along with its joint venture, ImmuneCyte, Inc. today announced plans to roll out a comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic product line to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-pronged strategy will combine diagnostic, therapeutic and service offerings to better detect, track and fight the novel coronavirus. Details regarding the strategy will be included in the company’s presentation at the LD Micro 500 Conference on Wednesday, September 2 at 5 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://ThermoGenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts. An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.

It opened the trading session at $2.62, the shares rose to $2.86 and dropped to $2.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for THMO points out that the company has recorded -21.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 404.63K shares, THMO reached to a volume of 1580575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for THMO stock

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -26.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.55 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.79.

Return on Total Capital for THMO is now -45.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,505.18. Additionally, THMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,474.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] managed to generate an average of -$189,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -550.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THMO.

An analysis of insider ownership at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 140,220, which is approximately 872.197% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in THMO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $63000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 256,486 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 172,287 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 144,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,783 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 169,934 shares during the same period.