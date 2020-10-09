The Marcus Corporation [MCS] Is Currently -0.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Marcus Corporation [NYSE: MCS] traded at a low on 10/08/20, posting a -0.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.59. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces the Appointment of Andrew Flack as Chief Commercial Officer.

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced the appointment of Andrew Flack as its first ever chief commercial officer. Flack is a globally-experienced, results-oriented, proven leader with over 30 years of hospitality industry experience.

Flack most recently served as vice president marketing & eCommerce with Hilton Worldwide. In this role, he supported more than 5,000 managed and franchised properties, with oversight for 140 team members located throughout the Americas. Andrew’s previous roles with Hilton included vice president of product marketing & customer insights and vice president of global brand marketing. His international posts with Hilton included vice president sales & marketing Asia Pacific and regional director of sales, marketing & revenue management in Sydney, Australia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1230942 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Marcus Corporation stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.39%.

The market cap for MCS stock reached $227.62 million, with 31.06 million shares outstanding and 21.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 620.99K shares, MCS reached a trading volume of 1230942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for The Marcus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $15 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Marcus Corporation stock. On March 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MCS shares from 37 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Marcus Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, MCS shares dropped by -49.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.32 for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.37 for the last 200 days.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Marcus Corporation [MCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.33. The Marcus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.12.

Return on Total Capital for MCS is now 7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Marcus Corporation [MCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.07. Additionally, MCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Marcus Corporation [MCS] managed to generate an average of $4,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.The Marcus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Marcus Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Marcus Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]

There are presently around $146 million, or 85.20% of MCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,569,402, which is approximately -1.723% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,668,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.67 million in MCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.58 million in MCS stock with ownership of nearly -0.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Marcus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in The Marcus Corporation [NYSE:MCS] by around 1,770,293 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 2,956,905 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 14,498,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,225,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 324,543 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,743,346 shares during the same period.