Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] is -80.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.19 during the day while it closed the day at $2.97. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Sonnet Announces New Preclinical Data for SON-1010 (Interleukin 12-F(H)AB).

Positive SCID mouse data further support the preclinical safety and dosing profile of SON-1010 for oncology applications.

No evidence of cytokine storm was observed.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 11.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SONN stock has declined by -13.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.65% and lost -80.64% year-on date.

The market cap for SONN stock reached $39.20 million, with 13.20 million shares outstanding and 12.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, SONN reached a trading volume of 2428958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

SONN stock trade performance evaluation

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, SONN shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -8.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONN.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.20% of SONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 242,035, which is approximately 58789.294% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 4,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in SONN stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $13000.0 in SONN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN] by around 253,038 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 4,249 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,413 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,084 shares during the same period.