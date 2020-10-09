Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $110

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] loss -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $80.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Papa John’s Raises More Than $3 Million with the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.

Funding is part of The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community’s commitment to support communities in greatest need.

Papa John’s announced the company raised more than $3 million through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza for The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, which supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.

Papa John’s International Inc. represents 32.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.66 billion with the latest information. PZZA stock price has been found in the range of $79.71 to $81.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 645.65K shares, PZZA reached a trading volume of 1132058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $105.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Papa John’s International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PZZA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 48.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PZZA stock

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, PZZA shares dropped by -8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.36, while it was recorded at 82.35 for the last single week of trading, and 75.54 for the last 200 days.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.02. Papa John’s International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for PZZA is now 7.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Additionally, PZZA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] managed to generate an average of $295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Papa John’s International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Papa John’s International Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

There are presently around $2,836 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,810,007, which is approximately -0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,203,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.99 million in PZZA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $247.26 million in PZZA stock with ownership of nearly 21.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Papa John’s International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA] by around 6,276,038 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 5,171,715 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 23,634,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,082,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PZZA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,139 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 646,569 shares during the same period.