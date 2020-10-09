Friday, October 9, 2020
type here...
Finance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] fell -67.76% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $102

Misty Lee - 0
Microchip Technology Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Market cap of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] reaches 22.75B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. gained 6.02% on the last trading session, reaching $72.24 price per share at the time. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. represents 334.00...
Read more
Industry

BofA Securities slashes price target on Hecla Mining Company [HL] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Hecla Mining Company closed the trading session at $5.16 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.00,...
Read more
Industry

Teradata Corporation [TDC] moved up 2.14: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Teradata Corporation gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $21.96 price per share at the time. Teradata Corporation represents 108.50 million in...
Read more

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 15.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.16. The company report on September 2, 2020 that NexTier to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) (“NexTier” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its management team plan to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2422103 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at 10.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.06%.

The market cap for NEX stock reached $442.56 million, with 213.76 million shares outstanding and 207.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, NEX reached a trading volume of 2422103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has NEX stock performed recently?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

Insider trade positions for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

There are presently around $410 million, or 90.90% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,083,179, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,789,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.91 million in NEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.42 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 15,759,056 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 20,010,386 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 154,141,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,911,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,035,157 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 9,289,004 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] reaches 42.01M – now what?
Next articleExela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Stock trading around $0.38 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] fell -53.18% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Crestwood Equity Partners LP jumped around 1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.43 at the close of the session, up 9.24%....
Read more
Finance

HSBC Securities lifts CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CF Industries Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 2.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.86....
Read more
Finance

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] Is Currently 5.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, up 5.45%....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] Stock trading around $8.45 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Orion Energy Systems Inc. closed the trading session at $8.45 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] fell -53.18% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Crestwood Equity Partners LP jumped around 1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.43 at the close of the session, up 9.24%....
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] reaches 1.48B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Goldman Upgrade Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. gained 3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $18.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Industry

Raymond James slashes price target on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.17 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] Stock trading around $8.45 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Orion Energy Systems Inc. closed the trading session at $8.45 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] fell -53.18% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Crestwood Equity Partners LP jumped around 1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.43 at the close of the session, up 9.24%....
Read more

Popular Category